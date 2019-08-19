Lagos State Governor Set to Inaugurate Cabinet

Luqmon Balogun, Lagos(VON)



The Lagos State Executive Council will be fully inaugurated on Tuesday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said.

The Governor said he would not delay the swearing-in of Commissioner- and Special Adviser-designates already cleared by the State House of Assembly.

He spoke at the weekend while receiving members of retired top civil servants under the aegis of the Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS).

Sanwo-Olu said that the wheel of governance would be in full gear before the end of the coming week, in fulfillment of his campaign promise to inaugurate his cabinet within 90 days.

He also mentioned that new Permanent Secretaries would be sworn in on Monday to complement the activities of Commissioners and Special Advisers.

According to him “Next week, by God’s grace, we are swearing in all other complements of cabinet and also Permanent Secretaries to have the engine of governance on full swing. At that point, we believe that all the campaign promises we made can come to reality and Lagosians can benefit more from the choice they made at the last election.”

The cabinet members are expected to be allocated their individual ministries during the inauguration ceremony, scheduled to start at 9:am local time.