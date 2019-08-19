Nigeria’s D’Tigress Defeat Senegal to Retain Afrobasket Title

Nigeria’s female basketball team D’Tigress on Sunday defeated Senegal 60-55 to win the 2019 women’s Afrobasket title they won two years ago.

The final match played at the at the Dakar Arena, Senegal saw about 15,000 fans watch the Nigerian ladies overpower the tournament host Senegal to win back-to-back titles.

The result means D’Tigress became the first team to win back-to-back FIBA Women’s AfroBasket titles since Angola followed up their 2011 triumph with another in 2013.

To make it to the final, Nigeria eased past Mali, 79-58, in Friday’s first semifinal, while Senegal defeated Mozambique 60-57.

Nigeria had in the early stages defeated Tunisia (75-26), Cameroon (106-39), DR Congo (79-46) and Mali (79-58) by an average of 42.5 points, while Senegal beat Cote d’Ivoire (77-36), Egypt (85-47), Angola (88-54) and Mozambique 60-57 by an average of 29 points.

Senegal were hoping to become the next team to win the tournament at home after D’Tigress claimed the 2005 continental in Abuja. NAN