Police Arrest 5 Over Scavengers, Area Boys Clash in Lagos





Lagos State Police Command has arrested five suspects involved in a clash between area boys and scavengers at.

The Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, said in a statement on Sunday, that the clash was triggered by a misunderstanding when a scavenger reportedly pushed an area boy, who had goods on his head, by mistake.

Elkanah said: “On Aug. 18, at 10.00 a.m., one Alh. Adekunle Habib, of Ilepo market, reported at Oke Ode Police Station that there was a misunderstanding between a Hausa scavenger and an area boy from the Yoruba ethnic group.

“The area boy was carrying some goods on his head and was pushed by the Hausa boy in error and the goods fell down. Arguments ensued between the two which led to exchange of blows.

“Friends of the two joined the fight in solidarity and other miscreants took advantage of the moment to steal and loot.

“They blocked Lagos/Abeokuta Express way. What started as a fight between two miscreants almost snowballed into ethnic crisis, if not for the timely intervention of the police.

“Police teams from Oke-Odo Division were the initial responders. The command sent reinforcements from the Operations Department, Rapid Response Squad, Taskforce, Tactical Units and Police Mobile Force.

“Divisions within the area command equally sent reinforcements, the situation was brought under control and traffic was cleared.

“No death was recorded, but four persons sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

“Five suspects namely, Kabiru Mohammed, Kabiru Adamu, Bashiru Mohammed, Saliu Madu and Yusuf Amuda, were arrested in connection with the breach of peace.” he said.

Elkana added that normalcy had been restored and patrols were ongoing in the affected areas, while the suspects would be charged to Court. NAN