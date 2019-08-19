REA Sets to commission Minigrid Based on PPP at Upake Village in Ajaokuta LGA, Kogi State

The REA will today 19th August, 2019, commission the first Rural Electrification Fund (REF) Minigrid based on Public Private Partnership at Upake Village in Ajaokuta LGA, Kogi State.

2, 879 people in Upake and more in the neighbouring Obangede community will now benefit from clean, safe and reliable power. Upake is the first of 12 communities on the first call of the Rural Electrification Fund (REF).





Community: Upake, Kogi State

The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is being implemented by Rural Electrification Agency (REA) for the provision of equitable access to electricity across Nigeria, to maximize the economic, social and environmental benefits of rural electrification grants, to promote off-grid electrification, and to stimulate innovative approaches to rural electrification. REF funded projects are administered using a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The first call of the Rural Electrification Fund (REF) will energize 12 communities and deploy 19,000 Solar Home Systems (SHS).

