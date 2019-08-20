Employment Scam: NIMASA Warns Unsuspecting Public against Patronage

The attention of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has been drawn to the misinformation making the round in some online platforms, that there is an ongoing recruitment exercise in the Agency.

It is important to state that the Agency has not embarked on any recruitment exercise at the moment; and not associated with any of the adverts being brandished on various social media platforms to defraud members of the public.

The most common tactics of the scam involved the use of social media and/or text messages, e-mails, as well as letters inviting job seekers for job interviews at different locations across the country claiming to be consultants to NIMASA.

While the Agency appeals to the public to ignore such advertisement from these unscrupulous elements, the Management assures the public that the relevant authorities have been contacted to track their activities and deal with them decisively.

NIMASA as a responsible corporate citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has not commissioned or contracted any individual or group to engage in recruitment of anybody on behalf of the Agency. At the appropriate time, NIMASA would advertise for available vacancies for qualified Nigerians to apply.m

NIMASA