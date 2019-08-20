Gov Makinde Nominates 27-year-old as Commissioner

By Olubunmi Osoteku, Ibadan : VON

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has sent the name of 27-year-old Seun Fakorede, to the State House of Assembly, to be screened as commissioner-designate to serve in his cabinet.

Fakorede, a 2016 graduate of Civil Engineering from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, is on a list of three new Commissioner-nominees sent to the lawmakers by the Governor for screening and confirmation.

If successful at the screening and barring last minute changes, the 27-year-old Fakorede will serve as the Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Makinde’s cabinet, in line with his campaign promise to appoint someone who is less than 29years to oversee the Ministry.

Other names on the list sent by the Governor are, Mrs Faosat Joke Sunni from Iseyin Local Government Area and Professor Raphael Afonja from Ogbomoso North Local Government Area, who were last week nominated to join the 14 Commissioners that were inaugurated last week.

Although the lawmakers are currently on recess, it was gathered that a short break is certain to allow them screen the nominees on Wednesday.

If confirmed to man the Ministry of Youths and Sports, Fakorede will be the youngest Commissioner to serve in that capacity in the history of the State.