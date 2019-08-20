Kebbi Flags Off 2019 Maternal Newborn And Child Health Week

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who affirmed this during the flag-off of the 2019 maternal new born and child health week at MDG Clinic Gwadangaji near Birnin-Kebbi today Monday, the 19th of August, 2019.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu stated that a system of reporting would be created for patients seeking medical or health care services from any of the approved health affiliated bodies to channel out their challenges and frustration in getting these medical attention in the state not as a punitive measure to such bodies but to enable the necessary authorities equip themselves with combative skills and knowledge on the happenings around the sector and proffer solutions to them proactively so as to aid those who are truly in need of medical attention and services enjoy firsthand services.

​He listed such bodies like the Ministry of Health, Public Office holders, Politicians, Traditional and Community Leaders as affiliated bodies where concerned or affected citizens can lay their reports.

​He expressed profound gratitude to some of the international developmental partners like UNICEF and USAID for their immense contributions towards enhancing the quality of health care in Kebbi State specifically the provision of 70M Euros by UNICEF to five states including Kebbi geared towards revamping and rejuvenating the primary healthcare centres; with modern equipment and quality staffing for improved productivity, provision of mosquito treated nets to facilitate the anti-malaria campaign in Kebbi and the provision of drug revolving funds aimed at energizing drug purchasing scheme of the government while commending the local health agencies and bodies for their contributions and zeal towards ensuring the sustainability of the health care sector in the state.

​In a show of what leadership by example should be like and to further motivate the health workers, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu administered vaccines to some children at the MDG clinic Gwadangaji to officially flag-off the maternal new born and child health week in the state.

Kebbi State Gov’t

