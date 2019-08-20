President Buhari Replaces Heads of Federal Government Agencies

August 20, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved replacements for heads of Federal Government agencies that were recently appointed as ministers.

Sen. Basheer Garba Mohammed has been appointed Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons. He replaces Sadiya Umar Farouk.

Dr. Chioma Ejikeme has been appointed Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, replacing Sharon O. Ikeazor, while Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi is now Director General/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency.

For Executive Commissioner (Stakeholder Management) Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), President Buhari has forwarded Adeleke Moronfolu Adewolu’s name to the Senate for confirmation as replacement for Sunday Akin Dare.

The appointments take immediate effect.

Garba Shehu

Tanimu is an Online Editor with Africa's Largest TV Network.

