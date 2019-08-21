Gov. Buni Meets Shippers’ Council Boss Over Construction of Potiskum Trailer Park

August 21, 2019
Abdullahi Bego: Yobe State

H.E Governor  Buni has met with the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council Hassan Bello, as arrangements are concluded for a ground breaking foundation laying ceremony for the construction of a modern Trailer Park and Mechanics’ Village in Potiskum.

The governor met the Shippers’ Council boss in Lagos today ahead of the foundation laying ceremony slated for Wednesday 4th September 2019.

The Yobe State Government and the Shippers’ Council are working together under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) to construct the modern transportation hub in Potiskum.

The State Government has also provided 50 hectares of land as site for the Park in Potiskum.

The project is expected to be completed within 18 months once bidding processes have been finalized.

Some may recall that during his Town Hall Meeting in Potiskum recently, Governor Mai Mala Buni had told the people that the Modern Trailer Park to be built will help decongest and clean up Potiskum and provide a modern business environment in which the town’s bourgeoning trucking sector will thrive and expand.

Shippers’ Council ES Hassan Bello says over 5000 direct jobs could be created once the Park comes on stream.

“Potiskum has the largest concentration of trucks and it’s fitting that truck drivers have a dignified hub to transit and rest as they continue with their trucking activities…They also need a modern mechanics’ village for the maintenance of their vehicles”, Mr Hassan Bello said.

The Shippers’ Council boss added that the Park will not only be used by trailer drivers but by other motorists as well who may wish to transit and enjoy the various services that will be on offer at the Park.

