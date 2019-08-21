In Pictures: Ahmed Shakur at the Commisioning Visits to NDPRF

The Director of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ahmad Shakur paid a pre-commissioning visit to the Niger Delta Petroleum Refinery Train 11 project as part of DPR’s regulatory oversight of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

The train 11 project is meant to scale up the refining capacity of the marginal field operator from its current one thousand barrels per day to six thousand barrels per day.

The Director commended the company for its professionalism, patrotism and passion for bringing the project to this level.

He assured that DPR will continue to provide regulatory assistance to all marginal field operators to enable them achieve the objective of government.

DPR

