In Pictures: Ahmed Shakur at the Commisioning Visits to NDPRF

0
News
August 21, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print

The Director of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ahmad Shakur paid a pre-commissioning visit to the Niger Delta Petroleum Refinery Train 11 project as part of DPR’s regulatory oversight of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

The train 11 project is meant to scale up the refining capacity of the marginal field operator from its current one thousand barrels per day to six thousand barrels per day.

The Director commended the company for its professionalism, patrotism and passion for bringing the project to this level.
He assured that DPR will continue to provide regulatory assistance to all marginal field operators to enable them achieve the objective of government.

DPR

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.