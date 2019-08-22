African Doctors Laud Buhari Over Creation of Humanitarian Ministry

African Doctors for Africa (AfDA) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the creation of the Humanitarian and Disaster Ministry, saying it is a recognition of efforts of Non-Governmental and Civil Society Organisations towards achieving a better society.

Buhari had on Wednesday while swearing in the 43 ministers, assigned Sadiya Umar Faruk (Zamfara State) as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The NGO in a statement by its Chairman, Board of Trustees, Dr Ver-or Ngutor, in Abuja on Thursday explained that by the creation of the ministry, all humanitarian activities would be better coordinated for optimal benefits.

“The need for humanitarian services has increased in Nigeria over the years as a result of population explosion, health challenges, conflicts and disaster related issues.

“Creating a ministry to oversee the activities of the players in the sector is a testimony to the fact that the Federal Government appreciates the contributions of the various humanitarian groups in the country and the challenges associated with it.

“With the ministry in place, the issue of duplication of efforts could be eliminated by ensuring that all underserved communities get attention from services offered by different organisations.

“Having poor network with peers has often led to lack of communication, if non-governmental organisations do not disclose what they are doing for a certain community, efforts could be duplicated, conflicts about the ways a certain problem should be faced in a region could arise, and they could be missing the opportunity to learn best practices from other NGOs,” the statement noted.

The doctors also congratulated the minister for the appointment noting that it was like putting a round peg in a round hole, as she understood the magnitude of humanitarian need in the country.

“Having served as a Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, the minister parades all that is required to discharge the duties of her office,” the statement added.

African doctors for Africa is an NGO that seeks to create public consciousness that results in comprehensive general health delivery in Nigeria and Africa through advocacy, strategic partnership, community mobilisation, general health education, consultancy services and treatment of general health diseases.

(NAN)