Niger State Gov’t Adopts Fresh Measures for Effective Service Delivery

Niger State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has said that the state would partner its law Makers at the National Assembly with the aim of fulfilling the yearnings and aspirations of the people especially in providing them with basic social amenities.

Governor Sani Bello stated this when he received the Niger Caucus of the Ninth Assembly in his office in Minna, the state capital.

Describing the support of the National Assembly members as crucial in actualizing the goals of the state, Governor Sani Bello called on its Law Makers to support his administration as the task of governance is a collective exercise .

” With the various challenges facing the state , there is the need for collaboration between our members in the National Assembly because we can not do it alone.”

“With the limitations in our resources, we are constrained in being able to do just a little but with your support,we can actualize our goals.”

The Governor who noted that there was communication gap and lack of coordination between the state and the Eighth Assembly expressed optimism that his administration will Improve on the already existing cordial relationship between his Cabinet and its members at the National Assembly.

“We have learnt from our shortcomings in the past and we have opted for the best and open relationship between us and the National Assembly.”

The Deputy Chief Whip, and Senator Representing Niger North Senatorial District, Sen. Abdullahi Aliyu Sabi who led the caucus to the Gvernment house expressed their preparedness to work closely with the state government especially in the areas of infrastructural development ,Education and Health so as to help in reducing the deficit of the benefits of the state and to enable the people of the state feel the impact of the government.

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate who noted that Niger state with the largest land mass has about 2,165 Km Federal Government road and less than 200 were motorable said Niger state links other states to the southern parts of the country and should enjoy federal government intervention in the areas of infrastructural development.

“As a caucus we want to put our heads together and have a careful and inclusive agreement on how best to tackle the road challenges in Niger state”.

” We are bringing our commitment back home. We have no option than to be committed to putting heads together so that we can support the state government in various areas.” He added.

