NYCN thanks Buhari for Appointing Dare Sports Minister

The National Executive of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Mr Sunday Dare and the Minister of Youth and Sports.

A statement issued in Abuja on Thursday signed by National President Almustapha Asuku, the council expressed satisfaction at the appointment, describing Dare as the best choice.

“We consider this pragmatic choice as a beam to the rediscovery of the potentials of the Nigerian youth and developing the country through unification.

“Considering the antecedents of Mr Sunday Dare as a known unbiased and complete detribalized Nigerians with wide professional and political experience, we expect a turnaround in the Youth and Sports Ministry.

“Indeed, there is no doubt that Mr Dare is a dedicated and upright citizen whose contribution to national development had earned several national appointments including chief of staff/Special assistant to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Mr sunday Akin Dare is also a veteran Nigerian journalist who has worked in diverse aspects of the media with experience spanning over two decades,” he said.

The NYCN stressed that given the experiences of Dare in both administration and politics, his appointment will surely boost the sporting potentials of Nigeria.

“It is our beliefs that, more responsible young leaders will be unveiled under Mr Dare, who share the Eagle eye, Leadership instinct and Large heart of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Philosophy.

“The NYCN under my leadership, therefore, wishes to congratulate the New Minister, and wish him well in the discharge of his duties. We also pledge to work closely with him in advancing the vision of the ministry under his watch.

NAN