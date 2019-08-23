In Niger,Gov Bello Determind to Transform Livestock Industry

Governor Abubakar Bello has reiterated his determination to transform the livestock industry in Niger State as part of his administration’s effort towards creating more job opportunities to the teeming unemployed youths in the state.

The Governor led a high powered delegation from the Central Bank of Nigeria to inspect the ongoing projects at the Bobi Grazing Reserves in Mariga Local government area.

Part of the transformation efforts of the Governor include Partnering with Producers of Peak Milk to establish the first indigenous Milk Centre in Nigeria; establishment of the largest grazing area where varieties of Cattle feeds can be produced both for local and international consumption; provision of a permanent settlement area for herders equipped with modern facilities such as well-equipped clinic, police outpost, school for Nomads among other things.

Governor Abubakar Bello has also succeeded in attracting the Central Bank of Nigeria to invest in the Grazing Reserves which is over 35,000 hectares, the largest in West Africa.

Niger State Govt