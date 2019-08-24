2,000 Katsina Pilgrims Return from Hajj

August 24, 2019
(Photo: NAN)

At least 2,000 pilgrims from Katsina State have returned home after performing the 2019 Pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, according to an official.

Alh. Ahmed Mohammed, the Chairman of the Katsina Pilgrims Reception committee disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Saturday.

Mohammed said that the pilgrims arrived in Katsina in four batches in the past seven days.

He added that the pilgrims arrived home in good health, very happy, excited, and in high spirits

“We are expecting the remaining 1,000 pilgrims to arrive home in the next few days through Max Air Airline whose owner is an indigene of Katsina State,” Mohammed told NAN.

He lauded the state government for providing all necessary logistics for a hitch-free pilgrimage.

