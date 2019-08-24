Fake Corps Members Arrested in Katsina

Six suspected fake youth corps members have been arrested at the ongoing registration for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exercise at the Katsina State orientation camp.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya who confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Katsina said that the suspects were caught with forged call-up letters and fake degree certificates.

Yahaya confirmed that of the suspects were female while the other four were male.

He said that two of the suspects were caught through intelligent report received from the office of the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim.

“I got security report from the DG that two ladies were carrying fake certificates.

“Base on that, we set out security network to trap them and they were arrested.

“The two suspects had confessed to the offence,” he said.

According to him, the other four suspects were detected during the camp registration exercise of corps members deployed to the state under 2019 Batch B Stream II.

Yahaya said that all the suspects would be arraigned in the camp court from where they will be decamped and handed over to the police for prosecution.

“Before the opening of the orientation camps, the DG issued series of warnings to members of the public not to go the NYSC camp with fake results.

“But these people ignored the warning and decided to come to the camp with fake degree results. What a shame!” he said.

(NAN)