FBI List: FG to Issue executive Order – Presidency

0
Anti-Corruption, News, Security
August 26, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print

Following the list of 80 Nigerian fraudsters released by FBI, Presidency has said there will be new executive orders to tackle international fraud.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity while speaking on Channels TV, said the Buhari administration will work with all nations to tackle criminality.

“The government will generate and ask for new laws from the National Assembly and there will be new executive orders that will block some of these loopholes that have been exploited by our fellow countrymen to go out there and embarrass and black paint the country”.

He stressed that President Buhari is not one to excuse Nigerians from obeying laws of the country in which they reside.

“Every citizen of this country who travels out of the country, is required to obey the laws of their host countries,” adding that “the government would not stand in the way of the justice system.”

Speaking on the effect of the recent FBI list on Nigeria’s image, Shehu said, “The action of a single Nigerian is not the action of all Nigerians”.

(NAN)

Posted by

Hinatufe Henry Solomon is a graduate of Computer Science, specialist in ICT Support Services. Henry is also proficient in use of most online journalism tools and Social media management. He currently serve as Information Technology Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network.

Tagged with
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.