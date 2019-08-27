Delta at 28: Omo-Agege Hails Deltans, Sues For Continued Peace

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has congratulated the people of Delta State on the 28th anniversary of the creation of the state.

The lawmaker representing Delta Central in the National Assembly, said though Delta has not attained its prime place of socio-economic development among comity of progressive states in Nigeria, the state has made remarkable improvement in human capital development.

He expressed optimism that the state would witness more advancement and developments in the nearest future with the sustainance of peace and love among the people of the state.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr. Yomi Odunuga, the senator commended the people for sustaining the prevailing peace in the state.

“On this day in 1991, Delta State was created by the military administration of General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) from the old Bendel State. On behalf of the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I wish to congratulate the governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and the people of the state on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the creation of the state.

“As a people, we should be happy that we have remained peaceful and united in the last 28 years. As we celebrate, we must sustain the peace and embrace the things bind us together as a people rather the things that portend to separate us.

“I am committed to the peace and unity of Delta State and I will do everything within my power to ensure that we mainatin the prevailing peace for a better Delta”, the statement quotes him as saying,” he said.

NAN