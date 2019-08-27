Everything You Need to know about Kebbi State at 28

August 27, 2019
Kebbi is a state in north-western Nigeria with its capital at Birnin Kebbi . The state was created out of a part of Sokoto State in 1991. Kebbi State is bordered by Sokoto State , Niger State , Zamfara State , Dosso Region in the Republic of Niger and the nation of Benin . It has a total area of 36,800 km².

Kebbi State is mainly populated by Hausa people , with some members of Fulani , Lelna, Bussawa, Dukawa, Dakarkari, Kambari, Gungawa and Kamuku ethnic communities.

The state has 21 Local Government Area: Birnin Kebbi, Yauri, Sakaba, Wasugu Danko, Zuru, Koko-Besse, Bagudo, Dandi, Suru, Maiyama, Jega, Bunza, Arewa, Gwandu, Argungu, Aliero, Augie, Fakai, Shangai, Ngaski and Kalgo.

Agriculture accounts for a substantial part of the state’s economy. Food crops include guinea corn, rice and millet while cash crops include groundnut and cotton. A large percentage of the people are farmers.
Others: limestone, salt, clay and gypsum.

Kebbi State under the Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu administration currently supplies over 70% of the total rice production for consumption in the Nigeria with massive plans to expand.

Tourism : Kebbi boasts of the following tourist attractions. Argungu International Fishing Festival, Uhola Festival, Karishi Traditional Settlement, Tomb of Abdullahi Fodio, Girmace Shrine, Zulu, Alwasa Battlefield at Argungu, Yelwa Museum of Archaeology. Other attractions: Zuru Museum, Zuru
Moving Rock at Akinkiya in Ngaski.

Kebbi State has four Emirates
Argungu, Yauri, Zuru and Gwandu

Source: Kabbi State Govt

