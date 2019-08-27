Gov. Buni of Yobe Approves N365m for LG Retirees

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has approved the release of N365 million for payment of accumulated pension arrears and gratuities to 279 local government retirees.

Alhaji Abdullahi Bego, Director-General media affairs to the governor, said in a statement that the approval followed the recommendations of the Committee on the Payment of Local Government Staff Pensions Arrears, Death Benefits and Gratuities headed by the Auditor-General for Local Governments.

“Out of the 279 beneficiaries, 71 are deceased and their benefits, amounting to N110 million will be paid to their next of kin through the probate division of the State High Court.

“The remaining N254 million will be electronically paid directly to the remaining 208 living retirees.”

NAN reports that Gov. Buni in July, also approved N228 million for the payment of the benefits of l98 other local government retirees