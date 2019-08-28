Do Not Be Used As Conduits To Divert Public Funds-Magu

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has called on members of the National Youth Service Corps to refuse to be used as conduits in diverting public funds in their respective places of primary assignment.

Magu gave this charge on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, during a sensitization lecture on “The Prevalent and Various Facets of Financial and Cyber Crimes” at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Ikot Itie Udung in Nsit Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.



The anti-graft czar, gave this charge through the Uyo Zonal Head of the EFCC, Mr. Garba Dugum, who was represented by the Head of the Counter Terrorism and General Investigation section Mr. Collins Iheonunekwu.

He urged the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 corps members to shun any illegal activity as the EFCC has in the past, prosecuted Corps members who engaged in fraudulent activities and will not hesitate to nab anyone who is being used to divert public funds.

“Do not allow civil servants or public servants as you go to your places of primary assignment to use you as conduits to divert public funds through proxy accounts”, Magu said.



While calling on them to be careful of how they give out their account details, Magu urged them to always know the sources of the funds, stressing that everyone is answerable for funds that pass through his or her account.



He said, “As corps members, be careful of who you give your account details to as it could be used for fraudulent activities, ranging from receiving of bribes, internet fraud, money laundering and if you must give someone your account details, endeavour to know the source of the fund as you are answerable for funds that are sent into or transferred through your account”.



Also speaking to Corps members in Okada, Edo State, the EFCC boss enjoined them to join hands with the Commission in its efforts to rid the society of economic and financial crimes.



Magu said young people were critical stakeholders in the fight against corruption and therefore charged them to join hands with the Commission in the onerous task of eliminating corruption. “Young people should not be mere spectators in the antigraft campaign, they should actually be foot soldiers”.



Magu who was represented by Williams Oseghale, head, Public Affairs Department, Benin Zonal Office said the youth as future leaders should uphold the right values of discipline, transparency and accountability. According to Magu, Corp members are dynamic young men and women whose energy can be harnessed for greater public good by being role models and whistle blowers in their areas of primary assignment.



However, he warned that the Commission will continue to go after fraudsters who seek to subvert the system and tarnish the country’s image by their unscrupulous and despicable activities. “The Commission will not relent in its efforts. We have recorded tremendous achievement with numerous convictions on money laundering, Advance Fee Fraud, Bank Fraud and other economic and financial crimes. It has also recovered money and properties worth Billions of naira. This year alone, we have secured over 600 convictions already”, he said.





