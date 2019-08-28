Gov. Buni Flags Off Construction of Buni-Yadi Township Roads

H.E Governor Mai MalaBuni has flagged off the construction of four kilometres of township roads in Buni-Yadi Town, one of the hardest hit areas by the Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

The roads will have an eight-kilometre long drainage line and will be built through direct labour by the Ministry of Works and Transport at the total cost of N673, 455, 140.00.

In his speech at the flagging off ceremony, the governor said that the township road project is a fulfilment of one of the promises that he made during the electioneering campaign and at his inauguration.

“I have made policy statements that I would consolidate on the execution of road projects to open up more communities…and build rural feeder roads to ease the movement of agricultural produce, livestock and other services to enhance socio-economic development”, he said.

H.E Governor Buni urged the beneficiary community to cooperate with the construction team from the Ministry of Works, Transport and Energy and to “claim the ownership of the project from inception to completion and to the maintenance of the drainages”.

The governor revealed that the next tranche of township roads will be built in Babbangida and Damagum towns, headquarters of Tarmuwa and Fune local governments respectively.

“We also intend to execute some other road projects in phases within the limits of resources at the disposal of the government”, he said.

Governor Buni has also visited the Buni-Yadi General Hospital where reconstruction work was started by the Victim Support Fund (VSF) but stopped before completion.

The governor directed the acting Secretary to the State Government Baba Mallam Wali to ensure that all processes needed for the complete renovation of the hospital are started.

“As peace steadily returns to this area and people return to their communities, it is very vital they have good healthcare services and other basic social services. I learnt that the VSF has started work but we don’t know why the work stopped. I therefore direct the SSG to ensure that all the processes and contacts are done and the hospital is renovated without any delays”, the governor said.

Abdullahi Bego

