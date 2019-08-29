Gov. Buni to Serve as Returning Officer for Bayelsa APC Governorship Primaries

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All progressives Congress (APC) has asked Governor Mai Mala to serve as Returning Officer for the Bayelsa State 2019 Governorship Primaries.

The primary election was originally scheduled for Thursday 29th August 2019 but shifted to Saturday 31st August 2019.

The appointment of His Excellency Governor Buni as returning officer was contained in a letter signed by the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Consequently, His Excellency the governor will travel to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Friday 30th August 2019 in time for the primary election on Saturday.

The governor will return to office in Damaturu on Monday 2nd September 2019 at the end of his assignment.

Signed

Abdullahi Bego

Director-General for Press Affairs to His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni