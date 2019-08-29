Minna-Bida Road: NGSG Moves to Site To Address The Failed Portions

Mary Noel Berje

Niger State Government has reiterated its readiness to commence the reconstruction and dualization of the Minna – Bida road to end government’s perennial spending of its scarce resources on rehabilitation of the road and bring lasting succour to motorists and commuters in the state and country.

The Minna – Bida road, though a Federal Government route, constructed some 35 years ago, has outlived its life span and is perhaps, beyond palliative maintenance.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje indicates that the road is on the verge of been reconstructed to strengthen and fortify its capacity.

She explained that the road needed to be reconstructed because it has been completely overwhelmed by ecology and the increasing activities of articulated and heavy duty vehicles plying the road.

Mrs. Noel Berje stated that, due to the present state of the road, government has already taken measures by mobilizing NIGROMA to all the failed sites along the 86km road for emergency rehabilitation.

“Presently, Excavators are on the Kakakpangi end of the road making frantic efforts to ensure that the road didn’t eventually collapse completely. Government will continue to maintain this and other roads. We will not relent”.

The Chief Press Secretary disclosed that proper work on the Minna – Bida road is likely to commence as soon as the rains recedes, adding that government is not unmindful of people’s plight as a result of the deplorable state of the road.



