NECO Releases 2019 Examination Results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the June/July 2019 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) barely a month after the exercise was conducted.

Acting Registrar and Chief Executive of the NECO, Mr Abubakar Gana, while announcing the results at the NECO Headquarters in Minna, Niger State, said the number of candidates who made five credits and above in English and Mathematics were 829,787, representing 71.5 per cent.

Gana said 984152 candidates representing 85.50 per cent made credit and above in English while 954,399 candidates made credit and above in Mathematics.

The registrar further disclosed that a total of 1,041,986 representing 89.90 per cent made five credits and above irrespective of English and Mathematics, adding that the number increased by 0.5 per cent.

He said a total of 1, 163,194 registered for the examination while 1,151016 sat for the exercise including 161 blind candidates.

The registrar described the June/July NECO exams as a success, noting that when compared to the 2018 exercise, there is an increase of 0.11 per cent in candidates who scored five credits and above.

He however noted that the number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2019 increased with 40,630 cases recorded as against 20,181 cases recorded in 2018.

Gana explained that the reason for increase in detection of malpractice was not unconnected with the deployment of biometric verification devices during the 2019 SSCE exercise.

The Registrar slammed sanctions on three schools in Kebbi, Oyo and Katsina over various infractions committed during the examination

“Arising from the above, three schools one each in Katsina, Kebbi and Oyo states were recommended for de-recognition for two years for their involvement in Mass cheating/whole centre cases.

“Also, a total of eighteen supervisors were blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, aiding and abetting, connivance with non-candidates and so on.

“In line with council’s zero tolerance for any form of examination malpractice, members of staff alleged to have behaved contrary to expectations are to face appropriate disciplinary measures once they fail to satisfactorily defend themselves,” he said.

