APC Greets Borno Governor, at 50

August 30, 2019
The All Progressives Congress felicitates with the Borno State Governor, H.E. Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum as he turns 50.
The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Lanre Issa Onilu acknowledged challenges facing Borno State which has been well reported. So is the tremendous progress that our administration has made in defeating the Boko Haram terrorists very visible.

The APC therefore commend the sense of duty, energy, courage and proactive approach Governor Zulum has brought to bear in tackling the challenges within the short period he has been in office.

The party has expressed confident that Governor Zulum’s understanding of the issues and steps to address the devastation caused by Boko Haram insurgency will put the state on the path of sustainable development.

