Bagudu Commissions Kanya-Gwazawa Road

An important access roads leading to Gwazawa village in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area has been commissioned by the Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

Gwazawa village hosts a 47,000 hectare Cassava farm being cultivated preparatory to the take off of the strategic NNPC – Kebbi Partnership for Ethanol Fuels production in the State.

The project, coordinated by Professor Muhammad Abubakar Kaoje is designed to launch Kebbi into comity of Nation’s and Global Oil Producing hubs.; The Governor explained.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu then commended Nigerian Army Engineers for quality execution of the project : appreciating Col Bello Umar for adding above the project’s specifications.

To the benefitting Communities ; the Governor congratulates them for this opportunity promising to provide more of such infrastructural facilities to other Communities , citing cases of dilapidated Zaima – Kwanar Maga road contracted by the Federal Government without progress as well as Maga – Riba State road which still needs repairs.

He called for patience and understanding as the Government is not unmindful of such infrastructural demands : promising to continue with all – inclusive and people’s oriented leadership that caters for all despite several calls to concentrate developmental activities in the State Capital.

On Koko – Mahutai road ; The Governor stated that negotiation is going between the State and Federal Governments on modalities of handling its reconstruction.

The Gwazawa road project covers 1.120 km with 6 cells Culverts constructed by the Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers led by Col Bello Umar.

Source: Kebbi State Govt

