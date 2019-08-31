BAYELSA APC Governorship Primary Election Postponed

His Excellency Governor Buni of Yobe State, who is the returning officer for the Bayelsa 2019 Governorship Primary Election, wishes the members of the party and the public to note that the primary election, scheduled to take place tomorrow (Saturday 31st August 2019), has been postponed.

As a law-abiding party with respect for its constitution and for the laws of the land, the APC is aware of conflicting orders from courts of equal jurisdiction on the Bayelsa governorship primary election.

As a result of these conflicting orders and following a meeting that Governor Mai Mala Buni had with the aspirants and party stakeholders in Yenagoa this evening, it was resolved that the primary election should be postponed until the committee headed by the governor receives clear direction from the party headquarters on the matter.

Party members and, especially the aspirants, are assured that the Bayelsa 2019 Governorship Primary Election will take place within the timeframe stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Signed

Senator Emmanuel Dangana Ocheja

Secretary to Committee