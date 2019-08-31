Kyari Debunks Reported Explosion on NNPC Pipeline …Says Incidence Mere Rupture to Be Fixed in 72 hrs

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, has disclaimed reports of explosion on the Abura Crude Trunk line operated by the Corporation.

The line, situated at Otu-Jeremi town in Ughelli, Delta State, which is operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), NNPC’s Upstream subsidiary, was reported to have gone up in flames yesterday by a section of the media.

But speaking shortly after teeing off the 2019 NNPC Upstream Golf Tournament in Benin City on Saturday,Mele Kyari

described the incident as a mere rupture on one of the Corporation’s pipeline which would be fixed within three days.

“It wasn’t an explosion. It was a rupture on one of our pipelines. Our engineers have moved to site. In three days, we would fix it. We’ve since contained the spill coming out of that pipeline. There was no fire anywhere on the pipeline. There’s no cause for alarm,” he said

The GMD, who assured that the incident would have no any impact on the nation’s power supply, also called on host communities within the area to disregard the rumours and go about their normal activities.

On the Upstream Golf Tournament, he said the Benin Golf Club very important for the

NNPC because it availed the staff of the various operations of the Corporation in Benin City the opportunity to work and maintain a healthy lifestyle through the game of golf.

“Our operations require the support of all stakeholders to succeed. We see our relationship with the Benin Golf Club as crucial in helping us achieve our key targets of growing production, increasing the nation’s reserves & ensuring lasting peace in the N/Delta,” the GMD added

Earlier in his remarks, the Captain of the Benin Golf Club, Prince Aghatise Erediauwa said

NNPCgroup had an age-long relationship with the Club which was in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy.

