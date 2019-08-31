Niger State Gov’t Partners Japanese Govt in Agriculture & Allied Products





Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has identified Agriculture and allied products as areas of priority for Japanese investors intending to invest in the state.

Governor Sani Bello made this known when he addressed Japanese Investors and other Nationals at the African Chamber of Commerce, AFCCJ launch in Japan.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello who acknowledged that Niger, an agrarian state has commodities and crops of competitive advantages identified a gap that needs to be filled to achieve value addition which he described as a critical key to the development of Africa.

Governor Sani expressed however optimism that the conference will strengthen relationships between the local chambers of commerce in each country and by extension states to open open up more areas of collaboration for partnership with prospective Investors.

The Governor said apart from return on investments as a government it owes the people the responsibility and duty to create jobs for the citizenry as the easiest way of getting the people employed is through Agriculture.

He expressed the hope the Conference will encourage the Japanese Investors to come to Nigeria and find a suitable area of investment in Niger State, endowed with agricultural potentials.

Governor Bello thereafter, commended the organisers of the conference and assured the would-be Investors of conducive environment.

Niger State Gov’t