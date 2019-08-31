Rotaract Club Trains Graduates on Writing Skills

The Rotaract Club of Lagos Island in conjunction with Dashing Words, on Friday trained about 30 graduates of tertiary institutions on writing and preparation of formal documents.

The Resource person and Team Lead, Dashingwords, Mr Emmanual Afolabi, said unemployed graduates must be groomed in presenting their curriculum vitae and resume to positioned them for their desired jobs.

According to him, Nigerian graduates must possess digital skills to perform excellently at work and also to remain competitive.

”The world has gone digital and any serious minded graduate must brace up with the time to be relevant and to achieve remarkable success.

“This training is to equip you to be able to prepare your curriculum vitae, resume, cover letter and other formal documents.

“Your ability to be able to network, use the Microsoft office, PowerPoint, market online are also very important to be competitive,” he said.

Afolabi said that the graduates must leave their comfort zones to acquire other digital skills to be competitive in the labour market.

Mr Seun Richards, the President, Rotaract Club of Lagos Island, said that the workshop was informed by the rate Nigerian youths got derailed and negatively influenced by peer pressure.

He said that youths should engage in meaningful ventures and not in frivolous activities.

”The Club decided to carry out this workshop for youths to prepare them for responsible life on how to prepare business proposals, curriculum vitae and other formal documents.

“This will help them to seek for employment in whatever kind of job they want to apply for.

“The workshop is a continuous one and we will keep updating the beneficiaries on date for the next training,” he said.

Mr Joshua Emmanuel, an English Language graduate, University of Lagos, said that he had gained huge knowledge as regards networking and corporate writing.

Miss Adedamola Idowu, an undergraduate, University of Lagos, said that the programme taught her the essence of a cover letter accompanying a curriculum vitae.

She said the workshop was an eye opener as they learnt how to prepare curriculum vitae and other formal documents.

Idowu said the training should be repeated frequently to keep them up-to-date with new knowledge on how best to position themselves while applying for jobs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop entailed preparation of mails, letters, memorandum, curriculum vitae, business proposals, business profile, web content, annual report, speech, press release, news and more.