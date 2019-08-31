Stop Celebrating Corrupt Leaders – Magu

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Mustafa Magu has charged the public to stop celebrating corrupt leaders and electing them into office.





Magu who spoke through the Head, Economic Governance, Sanusi Aliyu Mohammed made the call at a town hall meeting organized by Dispute Resolution and Development Initiatives, formally known as Democratic Action Group, on the theme ‘’Strengthening Citizens Resistance Against Prevalence of Corruption’’ (SCRAP-C).



While urging the public to desist from celebrating and electing corrupt people into public office, Magu added that fighting corruption shall not be left to government alone, the public and all stakeholders must come together and fight the menace.



He therefore called on Educationists, Community Leaders, NGOs and CSOs to take ownership of the fight against graft by educating the public against electing wrong people into public office.



The EFCC boss further blamed the challenges in the power, health and education sectors on corruption. He said without corruption, Nigerians didn’t have to go abroad for medical treatment or in search of good education.



Magu finally appreciates DAG for involving the EFCC in their activities and hoped for more synergy between the two bodies. ‘’As an Anti Corruption Agency, EFCC loves and appreciates all efforts of individuals, groups, institutions like Dispute Resolution and Development Initiatives that always see the fight as better won with collaborative efforts and that’s why we always find time to honor invitations like this from you as friends. ‘’It is a popular saying ‘’show me your friend and I will tell you who you are’’.



‘’It is hoped that our presence in your activities like this one encourages you as we align with your values. We share a lot in common, determination, selflessness, steadfastness, doggedness, fearlessness and perseverance,” he added.

