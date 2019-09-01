Floating Mega Stations: NNPC Retail Partners Navy for Effective Operations

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Retail, says it is partnering the Nigerian Navy to ensure effective service delivery and security of its Floating Mega Stations (FMS) across the Niger Delta region of the country.

The Corporation said this in a statement issued by its Spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu in Abuja on Sunday.

NNPC retail is the downstream subsidiary of the corporation with interest in retail marketing, sales and distribution of petroleum products.

Mr Billy Okoye, the NNPC retail Managing Director said they were engaging the Navy to provide adequate security for its badges and other facilities routinely deployed for effective operations of the FMS.

He explained that as part of efforts to activate the process, the Managing Director of the NNPC retail outfit and his management team paid a courtesy call on the Nigerian Navy Chief of Training and Operations (CITOPS), Rear Admiral Tariworio Dick.

According to him, far reaching measures have been put in place after fruitful deliberations.

He explained that smooth operation of the 12 Floating Mega Stations would help to guarantee petroleum products penetration in the far recesses of littoral communities in the region.

This, he said was in line with the aspiration of the NNPC management to ensure operational efficiency across all tiers of the industry value chain.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the FMS concept was actualised with the phased deployment of the stations from 2007 through 2009.

The aim was to eliminate the perennial challenge of accessing petroleum products being faced by residents of the coastal zones.

However, the volatile security situation in the terrain over the years had made it challenging for the Corporation to fully achieve the set goals and targets in this regard.

The FMS are presently located in six states, namely; Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Ondo. Each of the states have two FMS (NAN)