Kebbi Gov’t Declares Monday, September 2, Public Holiday to mark New Islamic Year

Kebbi state government has declared tomorrow, Monday 2nd September, 2019 as public holiday.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari, quotes the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri, as saying, this is to mark the new Islamic calendar of 1441 after the Hijrah of the Noble Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him.

The Sultanate Council under the leadership of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the third, has already declared today, Sunday, 1st September 2019 as the first of Muharram, 1441AH.

The statement added that Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu gave approval for declaring the public holiday in consonance with the policy of his administration to promote religious values in the society.

The governor wished all Muslims and people in the state Allah’s blessings in the new Islamic year, urging the public to renew faith in God and remain loyal to constituted authorities.