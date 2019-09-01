Kyari Assures Host Communities of Sustained Partnership

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has assured host communities of oil and gas installations of sustained and symbiotic engagement with the national oil company in such a way as to entrench mutually beneficial partnership with the industry. The NNPC GMD made the pledge in response to a message of goodwill on his appointment by the Host Communities of Oil Installations in the Niger Delta, during a recent visit to the NNPC Towers, Abuja, led by its Leader, Comrade Atuake Solomon and Organizing Secretary, Dr. Peter Ikeagwu. A press release by the Group General Manager,

Group Public Affairs Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, stated that the NNPC GMD and the Corporation would expand the prevailing cordial relationship with its various host communities to achieve set goals and targets in this regard. He emphasized that the new NNPC Management under the leadership of Mallam Mele Kayri is evolving a relationship where members of host communities would consolidate their roles as stakeholders cum participants in NNPC’s business of superintending over the nation’s vast hydrocarbon resources. The NNPC spokesman called on host communities of oil and gas infrastructure across the country to see themselves in that light while treating their guests and operators of such facilities as partners whose only interest is to bring development and prosperity to their domain.

