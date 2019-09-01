Okowa Congratulates D’Tigress, Long Jump Queen

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the national female Basketball team for their victory at the just-concluded FIBA Africa Women’s Basketball Championship.

He particularly saluted three Delta-born members of the team: Elo Edeferioka, Jasmine Nwajei and Promise Amukamara “for once again confirming Delta’s sports supremacy in Nigeria’’.

The D’Tigress emerged champions at the FIBA Afro tourney which held between Aug. 10 and Aug. 18 in Dakar, Senegal.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday in Asaba, commended the Nigerian team for making the nation proud.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate the national female Basketball team for their victory in the just-concluded FIBA Africa Women’s Basketball Championship.

“I am once again delighted that Delta citizens in the trio of Elo Edeferioka, Jasmine Nwajei and Promise Amukamara were part of the victorious D’Tigress team.

“The government and people of your State, Delta, are very proud of you.

“I must commend the team’s resilience, discipline and hard work which culminated in their successive victory as defending champions and subsequent qualification for the women’s basketball tournament at the 2020 Olympics and the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup.

“My commendation also goes to the coach, officials and technical assistants who guided the team to victory.

“I challenge the team to work harder to win the Olympic gold medal as well as the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup,” Okowa said.

D’Tigress, who had a superlative outing at the AfroBasket tournament, defeated their Senegalese counterparts 60-55 at the finals.

This year’s event marked Nigeria’s 12th appearance at the continental basketball showpiece.

In a related development, the Governor also saluted

Delta-born Africa’s reigning long jump queen, Ese Brume, for winning long jump gold at ongoing All African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Brume, Commonwealth champion, leapt 6.69 meters on Thursday at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Stadium, to win the long jump event at the games which is in its 12th edition.

The governor commended 23-year-old Ese Brume, who hails from Ughelli in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta, for making the state and the nation proud.

He said that his administration was proud of the various feats achieved by Deltans in several endeavours of sports, assuring that the state government would continue to support the budding talents in sports as a strategy for building a stronger Delta.

“As a state, our greatest asset is not just in our rich oil and gas deposits but in human capital which we have continued to develop.

“And, we are delighted that Deltans have continued to maintain their winning streak and excelling in their chosen field of sports, thereby justifying government’s investment in the industry.

“In our quest to build a stronger Delta of our dream, we will continue to use sports as a tool for massive human capital development especially as the future of sports in Delta and Nigeria remains very bright,” he added.

Brume, who is a student at the Eastern Mediterranean University in Northern Cyprus, has since qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

She became a Commonwealth Games Champion in 2014 and has won three consecutive Long Jump titles at the African Championships (2014, 2016 and 2018), making her the first athlete (male or female) in African championships history to accomplish such feat.

