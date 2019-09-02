Civil Servants Should Exhibit Commitment, Discipline and Obedience to Extant Rules-AGF

The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, fcna, has opined that the well-being of the civil servant is of utmost importance to the Federal Government hence they should exhibit discipline, commitment and obedience to public service rules and regulations at the workplace for enhancement of productivity. He said that union are now partners in progress and gone are the days for misconducts, therefore their priority should be for the system to work for increase in productivity and decorum in the service and that they should preach peace, diligence and remember that we are in a regulated system by PSR and Civil Service Rule.

He stated this when the Association of the Senior Civil Servant of Nigeria (ASCSN) paid a courtesy visit to the Treasury House, Abuja.

AGF said that the local chapter is active and that he is glad that he keeps the Union abreast of the happenings in the Treasury House, and that is why there is a cordial relationship between him and the staff. According to him, welfare, working environment and capacity building are necessary to achieve the goals of the Treasury. “Training is necessary because the staffs that are knowledgeable will face the tasks ahead, hence we will continue to put in place amenities for increase in productivity.”

Furthermore, he emphasised on the necessity of a conducive environment to work, which is what necessitated the provision of office spaces, maintenance culture, and state-of-the-art clinic in addition to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) which the Federal Government has provided for them. “There is a provision of pharmacy; laboratory and ambulance for emergency during office hours including health care personnel to support the well-being of staff, a gym and a crèche are also available.” He said that land has been provided at Treasury School, Orozo to encourage commercial ventures such as water treatment plant, and real estate development by the Treasury co-operative society.

AGF stated that OAGF is the last place to come to for arrears and allowances except that of salary arrears which is the component handled by them, but allowances should be initiated from the Head of Service of the Federation, Ministry of Finance and the Budget Office. He said that the Head of the Civil Service of Federation has raised the issues to set aside additional money to settle the workers arrears and gave the assurance that positive results will soon come out.

Earlier, the FCT Secretary of the Association of Senior Civil Servant of Nigeria (ASCSN), Mr Isaac Ojemhenke congratulated the AGF for his reappointment and stated that the unit executives of the association at Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) has pre-informed them of AGF performance in terms of staff welfare and the relationship between him and the staff which is very cordial and encouraging.

According to him, AGF’s staff welfare approach is worthy to emulate because it has made the staff happy, especially with the welfare packages, and pleaded that the relationship should continue to exist and grow stronger.

Ojemhenke further said that a letter was written to the OAGF on the 22nd of August, 2019 in order to know the update on the progress of the payment of civil servants arrears such as promotion arrears, salary arrears, first 28 days allowance, repatriation allowance, burial expenses and dead benefit.

“In the past there was a struggle that brought the attention of the President to the plight of workers as a result of non-payment of these arrears and machineries were put in place which led to the payment of the promotion component of the arrears by the OAGF.

“The other arrears ought to have been paid also to enable them to fully address the concern of their members to make them grow stronger, hence the visit to know when the remaining arrears would be paid,” he stated.

The OAGF Unit Chairman of the Association, Mr Onoja, added that AGF has been a father because his administration has been good to the welfare of the staff. According to him, the union has always been carried along in the activities of the office especially in promotion.

“To whom much is given, much is expected therefore, we must not deviate from the norms of the civil service rule” he said. Mr Onoja stated that the slogan ‘ if we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill us’ is what the management has never joked with because any staff found guilty is always dealt with and made to face the consequences.

He concluded by inviting the FCT Secretary and his team to a forthcoming seminar with the theme: Hate Speech and How to Take Care of our Health in Contemporary Workplaces.

Henshaw Ogubike

Deputy Director (Press)