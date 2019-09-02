FG to Assess MDAs Through Website Ranking — DG, BSPR

Director General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Engr. Dasuki Arabi

The Federal Government has developed a scorecard for the ranking of websites of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to help in rebranding public service.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) The Director General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Engr. Dasuki Arabi, made the disclosure in an interview in Abuja.

Arabi said that the main objective of the ranking was to open government to the citizens by providing information going by the evolution and current trend of information dissemination worldwide.

He said the idea was in line with the Executive Order on “Ease of Doing Business” and Open Government Partnership commitment of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“The media system is changing; websites are becoming very important and they have taken over what we do manually as the link of mam-to-man is being cut off. “If you are looking for anything now, just go to the website. We need to encourage our website administrators to work and that is why the scorecard came on board. “Basically, the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) was created in 2004 to serve as engine room for reforms at the federal level and as I said, we monitor, we initiate, we inform and we also evaluate reform activities in every facet of government at the federal level,” Arabi said.

According to him, the reform and rebranding process in the public service will be holistic as it will affect different areas of governance.

He said BPSR was already working with the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) to lead the rebranding process.

“We are working with Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) to lead the rebranding process again and the rebranding we are looking at is not only looking at information management but rebranding the entire service. “We report to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and we have a steering committee on reforms that is chaired by the SGF and deputised by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation. “Permanent Secretaries of key agencies of government, including the chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, National Assembly Service Commission and the National Judicial Service Commission (are members) so that other arms of government could be carried along in this process. “We are talking about Public Service, not Civil Service reforms,” he added.

Arabi said BSPR had been positioned with key values of integrity, leadership, external awareness, result driven and creativity to ensure it achieved a good system within any government establishment.

He said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had received a working document on National Strategy on Public Service Reforms for approval to help give direction to the rebranding process.

“We hope to make the best use of technology available to us to drive awareness, inform Nigerians and improve on patriotism if there is any, if there is none, then, we encourage that.