Ibadan Radio Station Pledges Support For Anti-Corruption Campaign

An Ibadan-based popular radio station, Fresh 105.9 FM, has promised to collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in its campaign against graft and other forms of corruption.





The Station’s Head of Operations, Abolade Salami, made the pledge on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 when the Head of EFCC’s Ibadan zonal office, Friday Ebelo, led a team of the Commission’s officers to its corporate head office along Lagos-Ibadan Road, Challenge, Ibadan.



Salami, who represented his Chairman, Yinka Ayefele, reiterated the station’s resolve to always promote activities that will benefit the general public.



“As a member of the fourth estate of the realm, we know we are duty-bound to collaborate with government agencies especially the EFCC and the ICPC. We are aware that enough needs to be done to strengthen the fight against corruption, and at our end, we are ready to support you to rid the nation of economic and financial crimes,” he noted.



He identified the mandate of the EFCC as one which serves the interest of the larger society, adding that the agency deserves the cooperation of all Nigerians to succeed.



Salami apologised for the proprietor’s inability to receive the EFCC team personally, explaining that he had an urgent call that took him to their Abeokuta branch to address a pressing challenge.



While explaining the reason for the visit, Ebelo stated that the EFCC has found a reliable ally in the press in the discharge of its mandate.



He said the Commission is always willing to enter into partnership with any individual or organisation interested in joining the anti-graft war for the betterment of our country.

