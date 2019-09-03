We Are ready to SET New Security Agenda for Nigeria – Aregbesola.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, recently said that Security, Economy and Transparency, (SET) are the new narrative, set to drive the security agenda for the country, and the Ministry of Interior, being the first line of action, is expected to lead the charge.

He made the assertion while paying familiarization visits to two of the Parastatals under his Ministry; the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) and Nigeria Immigration Service, (NIS).

Aregbesola reinstated the sanctity of governance as the guarantee of security and safety of the entire Nigerian people. He expressed his readiness to contribute his own ideas to improve the internal security of the country with collaboration and cooperation of the security agencies in intelligence gathering.

He promised to ensure a synergy between the agencies in his Ministry; the Police and other security agencies in the country in intelligence sharing, so as to improve on the security situation in the country.

“As a result of our commitment to a proactive security agenda for the country, we are going to set up an early warning-alarm system in all the geopolitical zones, in other to nip in the bud, any security breach before it happens”. he added

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Barr. Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, in her remarks said, given the achievements recorded as the Governor in the State of Osun, she had no doubt that the Minister would make remarkable impact in the Ministry, in order to curb insecurity in Nigeria.

Taking the Minister round some of the commissioned and ongoing projects at the headquarters, the Comptroller General NIS, Muhammad Babandede, said the agency easily now registers and data-capture all immigrants in the country. He also informed the Minister that passports were now issued within 48 hours of application.

Mohammed Manga

Director Press