Xenophobic Attacks: President Buhari Dispatches Special Envoy to South Africa

0
News
September 3, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari, has noted with deep concern, reported attacks on Nigerian citizens and property, in South Africa, since August 29, 2019.

President Buhari

Consequently, the President has instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to summon the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria and get a brief on the situation; express Nigeria’s displeasure over the treatment of her citizens; and assurance of the safety of their lives and property.

President Buhari has also dispatched a Special Envoy to convey to President Cyril Ramaphosa his concerns and also interact with his South African counterpart on the situation.

The Special Envoy is expected to arrive in Pretoria latest Thursday, September 5, 2019.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
September 3, 2019

Posted by

