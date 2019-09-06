Zimbabwe’s Former President Robert Mugabe is Dead

Former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe is dead.

Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe has died aged 95, the country’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on his official Twitter account.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe,” a post on Mnangagwa’s official presidential Twitter account said.

Mugabe, who ruled the southern African nation for nearly four decades since independence from Britain in 1980, was forced to resign in November 2017 after an army coup.

He was feted as an African liberation hero and champion of racial reconciliation when he first came to power in a nation divided by nearly a century of white colonial rule.

He was succeeded by his estranged deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa