FG to Deploy e-Ticketing at Abuja-Kaduna Train Stations Soon

The Federal Government has concluded arrangements to deploy e-ticketing at train stations as a way of checking decongestion and the suffering encountered by commuters on the Abuja–kaduna train stations.

Receiving the Full Business Certificate for the E-Ticketing Solution from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) on September 4, 2019, the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, informed that in addition to the e-ticketing, the Federal Government has concluded plans to import more coaches to ease commuter inconveniences.

The Honourable Minister promised that a memo on the e-ticketing solution will soon be sent to FEC for approval to ensure immediate take off of the system.

Earlier, the Director General, ICRC, Engr. Chidi Izuwah explained that the e-ticketing is a Private, Public Partnership (PPP) where the private investor will develop, deploy and operate an integrated ticketing solution to enable Nigerians buy tickets online as it is done in other climes.

Furthermore, he disclosed that the transaction will be for 10 years and that in that time, the NRC and the Federal Government will earn over N16billion from the ticketing system. Also, within that period of time, the investor would have recouped his money and handed over the operation to Nigerians.

According to the ICRC boss, the NRC followed due procurement process and after due diligence, Secured ID was selected from the over 50 companies that bided as having the capacity to deliver on the project.

In his enumeration of the benefits of this ticketing system, Engr. Izuah said that aside from the added advantage of allowing for adverts to be printed on tickets, it would be fraud free as every transaction will be automated.

Eric Ojikwe

Head, Press & Press