Gov. Buni Presents Cheques for CSDP, YESSO-Supported Community Projects…

Gov. Buni has presented cheques to nine communities for different micro projects that are supported by the Community Social and Development Project (CSDP).

The projects include construction of classrooms and staff rooms, provision of furniture, drilling of boreholes, tube wells and hand pumps; installation of transformers, and community housing, amongst others.

In a ceremony in Damaturu today, Governor Buni said the CSDP continues to do a lot to support community projects that are designed to be ‘owned’ by the communities which then ensures that the projects are maintained and taken care of by the communities.

“Since its inception, the Community Social Development Programme (CSDP) has assisted in the implementation of 260 community micro projects worth over N1.1 billion. Over 500, 000 people in various communities across the state have benefitted directly and indirectly”, the governor said.

Representatives of different communities across the state received cheques from the CSDP through the governor during the ceremony.

Under the Youth and Social Support Operation (YESSO), different beneficiaries from among Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), underprivileged youths and vulnerable households were also presented with cheques of financial support.

Abdullah Bego

