Navy Assures EFCC of Support against Illegal Oil Dealings

The Nigerian Navy has assured the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, of support to tackle the menace of illegal oil dealings and maritime- related offences.

The Flag Officer Commander of the Western Naval Command, Rear Admirer O.B. Daji gave the assurance on Monday, September 9, 2019, during a courtesy visit to the Headquarters of the Western Naval Command in Apapa, Lagos by the Zonal Head of the Lagos office of the Commission, Mohammed Rabo.

Rabo, who conveyed the regards of the acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to Daji, acknowledged the existing cooperation and working relationship between the EFCC and the Navy.

The Lagos Zonal Head, who used the occasion to request the deepening of the exiting working relationship, also gave an update on the progress of the cases handed over to the EFCC by the Navy and the progress recorded so far.

Earlier, Daji expressed his gratitude over the visit, saying, “I am impressed by the progress the Commission had made so far on the arrests and prosecution of maritime – related offenders.”

He also thanked Magu for the synergy between the EFCC and the Navy and vowed to look into whatever challenges that might be hindering speedy prosecution of cases.

The high point of the visit was the presentation of a plaque and souvenir to Rabo by the Flag Officer Commander.

EFCC

