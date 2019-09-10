Kyari Charges Staff to Adopt Pragmatic Solutions to Move NNPC to Excellence

In his bid to speedily transform the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) into a global company of excellence, the corporation’s Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, has tasked staff to deploy pragmatic solutions to their daily official functions to make the National Oil Company result oriented.



Mallam Kyari gave this charge at the graduation and send forth ceremony of Batch 085 of the corporation’s Chief Officers Management Development Programme (COMDP) in Abuja on Friday.

The COMDP is a programme organized by the NNPC for senior officers transiting to managerial cadre.

Mallam Kyari who was visibly impressed by the excellent performance of the participants said the NNPC was undergoing a transformation that was geared towards making it to live up its responsibilities as a National Oil Company, urging them to support his management to deliver on their agenda.

He stated that the corporation under his watch would focus on Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE), saying that the road may be rough but his management was determined to take the nation’s Oil and Gas Industry to the next level.

Mallam Kyari noted that the NNPC was endowed with the best crop of workforce that any establishment in the country can boast of, stressing that with the rich human resource base, the corporation would be transformed into a global company of choice and excellence.

Earlier in her remarks, the Group General Manager, Group Human Resources, Mrs. Ladipo Oyeyemi, represented by Mr. John Ogbe, felicitated with the graduands and urged them to use the knowledge they have acquired for the betterment of the corporation.

The course president, Joseph Onakoya, pledged the support of his fellow graduands to the management noting that they have being fully baked to support the management to realize its target to the nation and Nigerians.

Highpoint of the graduation ceremony was the presentation of awards to Mallam Kyari, the 50 participants in the third batch for the year and the cutting of the course 085 graduation cake.

Ndu Ughamadu
Group General Manager
Group Public Affairs Division