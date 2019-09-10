SON Confiscates Substandard Cables Worth N3.5m in Osun

September 10, 2019
The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on Tuesday confiscated fake electrical cables and wires worth N3.5million in Osogbo, Osun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisation confiscated the wires during a raid of  electrical markets in Osogbo.

NAN also reports that the regulatory agency sealed some of the electrical shops after their owners fled on sighting its officials.

Mr Jerome Umoru, SON’s s coordinator in Osogbo told newsmen after the raid  that the exercise  was aimed at sanitising the markets of  substandard cables and wires.

Umoru said that substandard electric cables and wires posed grave danger of heating up, which could easily lead to fire outbreaks.

He said that SON would not relent in its mandate of ensuring that there were quality products in the markets.

He said that SON would not relent until it prosecuted electrical dealers who were determined to flood the markets with substandard products.

Umoru said that SON’s enforcement team would continue to burst dubious importers and sellers who were dealing in substandard electrical materials.

Umoru, however, warned dealers of electrical cables to desist from selling the products or risk continued seizure of the products by the regulatory agency.(NAN)

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management.

