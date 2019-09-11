Benten Thumps up Saudi Authority on Umrah Charges

Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Muhammad Saleh Benten, has thanked King Salman and crown prince Muhammad Bin Salman for the royal decree to restructure visit visa and Hajj, which also includes canceling the fees of repeating Umrah.

Benten said that the decision shows the leadership keenness to facilitate the arrival of Muslims from all over the world to perform Hajj and Umrah.

Benten said that the decision supports the efforts to achieve one of the main goals of Kingdom’s vision 2030 to receive 30 million Umrah pilgrims by the year 2030.