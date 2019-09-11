Buhari Felicitates with Renowned Paediatrician, Bolaji Ajenifuja at 90

President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings to Dr Bolaji S. Ajenifuja, renowned paediatrician, consultant and academic, on his 90th birthday.

President Buhari joins family, friends and professional colleagues of the nonagenarian in celebrating the medical doctor, who has served the country for 60 years, caring for both the poor and rich in rural and urban communities, including families of many past Heads of State.

The President commends Dr Ajenifuja for his sense of purpose and humanitarian spirit in returning to medical school in 1962 to specialize in children disease after graduation in 1959, streamlining his passion to ensure that Nigerian children live and grow healthier.

President Buhari also appreciates the paediatrician for his leadership roles in teaching and inspiring younger generation of doctors, especially in his field, and serving in many associations, which include President of Paediatric Association of Nigeria, Secretary of the Faculty of Paediatric of the Nigeria Medical Postgraduate College for 14 years, and Chairman of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital Board of Governors for ten years.

As the first elected President of Union of African Paediatric Association and Societies, and member of the standing committee of International Paediatric Association for many years, the President believes the contributions of the paediatrician to medical practice in Nigeria and Africa will always be cherished and appreciated by posterity.

President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant Dr Ajenifuja longer life, more strength and good health to still serve humanity.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 11, 2019