Civil Service Plays Unique Role In Service Delivery

ABUJA (OHCSF Report)– The Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has reiterated the unique and invaluable role of Civil Servants in service delivery.The Governor made this declaration during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Separate Meetings of the National Public Service Negotiating Councils 1, 11 & 111 in Sokoto,on Tuesday, 10th September, 2019.

He expressed his hope that the forum will serve as an effective avenue needed to bridge the communication gap between employers and employees.

The Governor who described Civil Servants as great assets to the government and also gate keepers of government’s resources, believes that they are the best tool to fight corruption in the service.

The Chairman of Council and Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies Office / Service Welfare Office, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Magdalene Ajani, in her welcome address, urged delegates in the 2019 Separate Meetings of the National Public Services Negotiating Councils 1, 11 & 111 to constructively and objectively examine the issues confronting the Public Service within the socio- economic realities in the country.

Dr Ajani who acknowledged that both labour and government are critical stakeholders to national development advised that collective bargaining principle be applied to arrive at implementable resolutions that would enable the government and union sustain harmony in industrial relations matters.

She further reminded delegates that both government and union have the collective responsibility as critical stakeholders to national development to harness human and material resources, facilitate opportunities, promote enterprise, compensate labour, raise productivity and create wealth for the commensurate benefit of the citizens of Nigeria.

She informed them that the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation through the Service Welfare Office had series of consultations to examine existing and emerging issues to reach concrete resolutions in the overall interest of the nation which affirms government’s concern about the welfare and well being of public servants.

The Council meetings are to engage the government and Public Service Trade Unions in collective bargaining with the objective of enhancing workers welfare and conditions of service in the Nigerian Public Service.

The theme for all engagements on industrial relations in 2019 is ‘managing the challenges of emerging realities in labour/ management negotiations in the Federal Public Service.

Ogunmosunle, O. A

Director, Communication

OHCSF